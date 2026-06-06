WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 195,667 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 483.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,167 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 195,667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of GFL Environmental worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GFL Environmental from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GFL Environmental from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:GFL opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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