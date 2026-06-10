WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MO

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4%

Altria Group stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

See Also

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