WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,615 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,208 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SEI Investments Trading Up 0.9%

SEIC stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 116.0%. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,412,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,883,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,241,542.90. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $364,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,958.36. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,447 shares of company stock worth $9,908,539 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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