WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,447,092 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,070,514,000 after purchasing an additional 157,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,399 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $736,435,000 after purchasing an additional 130,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $464,408,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,418,127 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $338,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $248,809,000 after purchasing an additional 418,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim raised their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Biogen from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $195.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average of $183.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $205.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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