WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,866 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 159,020 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Key Stories Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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