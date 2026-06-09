WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,632 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 76,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 592.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

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ABM Industries Stock Down 0.5%

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABM Industries's payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

Further Reading

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