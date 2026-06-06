WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company's stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $5,621,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

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Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $935.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $819.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.65 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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