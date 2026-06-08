WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.22 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 211.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.19% of Ultra Clean worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,724 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,084,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,801,000 after purchasing an additional 170,851 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 90.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 558,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,363. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $848,912.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,700.92. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $4,034,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.40.

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Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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