WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,366 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,816 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $88,116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 820,698 shares of the company's stock worth $62,028,000 after buying an additional 518,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company's stock worth $453,509,000 after buying an additional 370,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the sale, the director owned 15,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,563.20. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,187.78. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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