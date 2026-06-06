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WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $7.08 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Roivant Sciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its Roivant Sciences stake by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 326,362 shares valued at about $7.08 million.
  • Several other institutional investors increased their positions, and institutions and hedge funds now own 64.76% of Roivant’s shares overall.
  • Insiders have been selling stock recently, including CEO Matthew Gline and CAO Jennifer Humes, while analysts remain largely bullish with a Moderate Buy consensus and a target price of $33.59.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Roivant Sciences.

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 216,971 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 551,376 shares of the company's stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,982,633 shares of the company's stock worth $238,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 27,879 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,498.67. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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