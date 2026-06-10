WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Cintas Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $161.16 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. Cintas's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $215.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

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