WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.93 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 184.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,632,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,254,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $511,151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company's stock worth $318,231,000 after acquiring an additional 462,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,074 shares of the company's stock worth $228,365,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 546.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 255,679 shares of the company's stock worth $88,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216,124 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Bank of America cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $351.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $263.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $272.09 and its 200 day moving average is $299.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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