WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $5.80 Million in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Itron by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Down 1.2%

Itron stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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