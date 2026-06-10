WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,752 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $826.05 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $841.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $743.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $455.14 and a one year high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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