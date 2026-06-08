WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 2.48. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $6,328,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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