WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 28,047 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 1,172.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,440 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Universal Health Services by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,700 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average is $199.34. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Universal Health Services's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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