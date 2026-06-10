WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,243 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Generac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Generac by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.66 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.93. The business's 50 day moving average price is $240.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $149,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,564.08. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Generac from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Generac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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