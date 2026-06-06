WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 31,654 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore decreased their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Bank of America News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America announced a new cross-border real-time payments solution that will let corporate and institutional clients send and receive funds instantly via SWIFT or CashPro, a potentially meaningful growth driver for its global payments franchise. Bank of America to Launch Cross-Border Real-Time Payments, Expanding Global Payment Choice
- Positive Sentiment: Merrill, Bank of America’s wealth management unit, earned strong recognition across three 2026 Barron’s lists, reinforcing the quality of its advisory business and brand strength in wealth management. Merrill Advisors and Teams Earn Recognition Across Three 2026 Barron's Lists
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted bullish views on BAC, including references to broad analyst optimism and BAC being viewed as a low-cost stock with upside potential, which can help support investor confidence. Here’s Why Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is Among the Best Low Cost Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and other major U.S. banks are moving ahead with a shared tokenized deposit network, a strategic industry initiative that is important long term but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Big Banks Launch Tokenized Deposit Network to Fight Off Stablecoin Threat
- Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America also disclosed a 2.84% voting interest in QIAGEN, but the filing appears to be a routine ownership update rather than a major strategic shift for BAC. Bank of America Reports 2.84% Voting Interest in QIAGEN
- Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented that something “not that great” may be happening at Bank of America, a bearish soundbite that could weigh on sentiment even though it was not tied to a specific fundamental warning. Jim Cramer on Bank of America: “There’s Something That’s Not That Great Happening There”
Bank of America Company Profile
(Free Report
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Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.
Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).
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