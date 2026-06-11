WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 70,265 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,653 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 70,265 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,620,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,632,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,291,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $369.87 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average is $175.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street continues to highlight Dell as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with Truist raising its price target to $360 and other firms keeping bullish views after Dell’s strong earnings and demand outlook. Truist Raises DELL Price Target to $360, Keeps Hold Rating

Wall Street continues to highlight Dell as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with Truist raising its price target to $360 and other firms keeping bullish views after Dell’s strong earnings and demand outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings and revenue beat, reinforcing the narrative that AI servers and infrastructure are driving faster growth and better margins. Dell's AI Toll Bridge Is Paved with Record Margins

Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings and revenue beat, reinforcing the narrative that AI servers and infrastructure are driving faster growth and better margins. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary still see Dell well positioned in the AI and enterprise hardware cycle, which supports the stock’s longer-term bullish case. Dell, HPE seen well positioned for AI and enterprise demand despite stock gains

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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