WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.84 Million Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Loar by 909.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,921,000 after buying an additional 4,019,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Loar by 290.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,953,148 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Loar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,728,000 after buying an additional 1,127,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Loar by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,083,000 after buying an additional 662,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Loar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,907,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

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Loar Stock Performance

NYSE LOAR opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. Loar had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Loar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Loar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raja Bobbili acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $3,180,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,180,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirkson R. Charles acquired 36,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,457,473.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,087,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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