WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $6.66 Million Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,419 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,655,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.24% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 890.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,977 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,347 shares of the construction company's stock worth $176,313,000 after purchasing an additional 58,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,301 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company's stock.

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Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Boise Cascade's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Boise Cascade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $403,351.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,915.25. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boise Cascade from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised Boise Cascade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

Further Reading

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