WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $129.26 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.23.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.69.

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NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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