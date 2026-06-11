WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,801 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services.

Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment.

Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own.

Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow.

Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether the aggressive spending pace can be sustained without pressuring margins, which has weighed on the broader software sector as well.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.97.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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