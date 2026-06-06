WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Roku at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 20,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $69,483.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,083.50. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $556,889.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,858.74. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 696,631 shares of company stock worth $77,636,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $133.46. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

More Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku continues to expand its free ad-supported streaming lineup, adding new channels including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus, plus four more free channels in June. That supports engagement on The Roku Channel and could improve ad inventory and viewing time. Article Title

Roku continues to expand its free ad-supported streaming lineup, adding new channels including Sports Illustrated and FIFA Plus, plus four more free channels in June. That supports engagement on The Roku Channel and could improve ad inventory and viewing time. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, which may help drive device sales and keep Roku’s ecosystem competitive. Article Title

The company also launched a $25 bundle pairing the Streaming Stick Plus with Fox One, which may help drive device sales and keep Roku’s ecosystem competitive. Positive Sentiment: Roku has been benefiting from a bullish narrative around its growing household reach and stronger live-sports positioning, which investors may see as supportive of future ad and platform revenue. Article Title

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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