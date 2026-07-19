Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,645 shares of the bank's stock after selling 144,659 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.26% of Wintrust Financial worth $117,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,425,546.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,987,895.85. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.6%

WTFC stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $119.61 and a one year high of $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average is $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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