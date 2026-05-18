Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,115 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $216.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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