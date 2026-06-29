Wiser Advisor Group LLC Invests $719,000 in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nucor by 745.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $342,642,000 after acquiring an additional 210,577 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $6,329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an Overweight rating with a $274 price target , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside.

KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an rating with a , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to $23.07 per share and FY2028 to $23.37 per share , while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to and FY2028 to , while keeping a rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits.

KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research did cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.47, indicating some near-term softness even as longer-dated forecasts improved.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,277,624. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,213,875.68. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $239.50 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $235.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Nucor's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

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