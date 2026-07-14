WJ Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

WJ Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up 1.5% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WJ Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,871,000 after buying an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MongoDB by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,120,000 after buying an additional 614,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -913.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,233.73 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.47 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $332.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total value of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,945. This represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,352,858 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.41.

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MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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