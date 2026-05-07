Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $459,000 in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amcor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.89.

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Amcor Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of AMCR opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.Amcor's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is currently 169.93%.

Amcor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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