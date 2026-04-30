WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 15,069 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 2,318.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.86. 62,473 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average of $408.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.71 and a twelve month high of $621.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.91 per share, with a total value of $495,856.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,119.38. This represents a 45.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total value of $1,914,017.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,437.22. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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