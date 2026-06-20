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Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Woodward logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mengis Capital Management boosted its stake in Woodward by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 9,438 shares worth about $2.85 million.
  • Woodward’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.27 and revenue of $1.09 billion, both ahead of estimates; revenue rose 23.4% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall despite some downgrades, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $393, while the stock recently traded above that level at $430.08.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $430.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.31 and a 1-year high of $445.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Woodward's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,725.70. This represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $65,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,040. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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