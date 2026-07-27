Workiva Inc. $WK Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,646 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 520,839 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.95% of Workiva worth $66,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,289,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,375,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,586 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 490,351 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,304 shares of the software maker's stock worth $45,049,000 after acquiring an additional 335,221 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Workiva by 40.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,118 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 228.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Workiva

Workiva Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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