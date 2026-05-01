Workiva Inc. $WK Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,243 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 87,056 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of Workiva worth $93,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Workiva by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 460,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Workiva by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 136,086 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 14,955.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,102 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 735,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 0.68. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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