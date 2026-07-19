World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 3,214 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 201.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $102,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $352.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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