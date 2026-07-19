World Equity Group Inc. Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,421 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $2,865,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $8,293,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $241,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $732.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $865.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LITE

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,113.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,558.72. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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