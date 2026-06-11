World Investment Advisors Acquires 3,917 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 4.7%

MU stock opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $652.14 and a 200-day moving average of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Micron, reinforcing the view that earnings power remains strong even after the recent rally.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Micron, reinforcing the view that earnings power remains strong even after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles and analyst notes highlight Micron as a top AI infrastructure and growth stock, supported by strong demand for HBM, DRAM, and NAND, plus upbeat long-term margin expectations.

Several recent articles and analyst notes highlight Micron as a top AI infrastructure and growth stock, supported by strong demand for HBM, DRAM, and NAND, plus upbeat long-term margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s selection of Bechtel for its New York semiconductor project underscores progress on its U.S. manufacturing expansion, which could improve long-term supply capacity and strategic positioning. Micron Selects Bechtel as Construction Partner for Historic New York Semiconductor Project

Micron’s selection of Bechtel for its New York semiconductor project underscores progress on its U.S. manufacturing expansion, which could improve long-term supply capacity and strategic positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Micron appointed AI/cloud veteran Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a governance move that supports the company’s technology focus but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Micron Appoints Alexis Black Björlin to Board of Directors

Micron appointed AI/cloud veteran Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board, a governance move that supports the company’s technology focus but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says the stock’s sharp run-up has left it vulnerable to volatility and short-term profit-taking ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report.

Recent commentary says the stock’s sharp run-up has left it vulnerable to volatility and short-term profit-taking ahead of Micron’s June 24 earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Multiple stories note that memory and AI chip stocks have pulled back on risk-off sentiment, geopolitical concerns, and broader semiconductor weakness, which has pressured MU despite its strong fundamentals.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $707.63.

View Our Latest Report on MU

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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