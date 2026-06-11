The “Duck Stock” Keeps Quietly Making Money for Shareholders

Insurance stocks can be a volatile play—with earnings hit by floods, wildfires, interest rates, and claims inflation. And then there’s Aflac NYSE: AFL.

Aflac Today AFL Aflac $117.03 +1.42 (+1.23%) 52-Week Range $96.95 ▼ $119.81 Dividend Yield 2.08% P/E Ratio 13.28 Price Target $112.27 Add to Watchlist

This conservative insurer that’s letting investors sleep at night is spinning off steady cash, hiking its dividend, buying back stock, and enjoying long-term appreciation. In fact, Aflac has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years, and after a strong first quarter in 2026, the company shows no signs of stopping.

The question is whether the stock’s well-earned reputation is already baked into the price, or whether there is still enough upside for new buyers. For retail investors who prefer reliability over excitement, Aflac might be the duck that quacks income.

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How Aflac Makes Its Money

Many investors know the Columbus, Georgia-based insurer best from its TV commercials featuring a quacking duck. Few might understand how the company makes money.

The company does sell life insurance and disability insurance, but it is better known as a supplemental insurance provider, meaning it sells policies that pay cash directly to policyholders when they experience a covered illness or injury.

The business model is simple. When a cancer diagnosis or accident forces someone out of work, Aflac’s cash benefits help cover everyday expenses, such as mortgage payments, groceries, or utility bills, that a standard health insurance policy doesn’t touch.

That niche has made Aflac a dominant force in two different markets. In the United States, the company sells its supplemental plans primarily through employers, building long-term relationships with businesses.

In Japan, where Aflac has operated since 1974, the company holds a commanding position in cancer insurance and medical indemnity products. Indeed, half of Aflac’s business comes from Japan, where its brand recognition rivals that of the largest domestic insurers.

Earnings Remain Steady Beneath the Headlines

While Aflac’s first-quarter earnings appear dramatic, underneath the numbers is a steadier picture.

On an unadjusted basis, net earnings jumped to $1 billion, or $1.98 per diluted share. That compared with just $29 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, in the same period a year ago, when the company suffered net investment losses of $963 million, or $1.76 per diluted share. In contrast, this year’s first three months delivered investment gains of $49 million, or 10 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings, without the returns on investment, tell a more modest yet solid story. Adjusted earnings came in at $901 million for the quarter, essentially flat with the $906 million from a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per diluted share rose 5.4% to $1.75, thanks largely to a shrinking pool of shares as the company continued buying back its stock.

Japan and the U.S. Continue Driving Growth

Its two dominant markets also tell a more nuanced story. In Japan, pretax adjusted earnings rose 5.1% in dollar terms to $759 million, on net earned premiums of $1.57 billion. In domestic yen terms, net earned premiums were down 4% YOY. At the same time, new annualized premium sales for the quarter climbed 25.5%, driven by recent health-related products designed for younger Japanese consumers.

In the United States, net earned premiums grew 3.5% to $1.56 billion, while pretax adjusted earnings edged up 1.4% to $363 million. Again, these are not exciting numbers, but more of the steady growth investors have come to expect.

For all of 2025, for example, Aflac reported adjusted earnings of $4 billion, or $7.49 per diluted share, a modest decline from $4.1 billion in 2024 in absolute terms. But with stock buybacks, it was still a per-share improvement.

Shareholder Returns Remain a Priority

Aflac MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 78th Percentile Analyst Rating Hold Upside/Downside 4.1% Downside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Strong News Sentiment 0.79 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 8.62% See Full Analysis

Buybacks and dividends are fundamental to Aflac with no signs of slowing. The company set its quarterly dividend at 61 cents per share in the first quarter after a 5.2% increase. It also said it returned $1.3 billion to shareholders during the quarter alone, including $1 billion in share repurchases and $315 million in dividends.

This type of consistency has kept the stock well priced. Shares are up more than 10% over the past 12 months, and up about 5% this year. Over five years, the stock has doubled. With a P/E ratio of about 13 and a dividend yield slightly above 2%, the company’s steady performance and payouts are evident.

As such, Wall Street analysts are largely split on the stock, with an overall recommendation landing at a Hold rating, signaling the current price may already reflect much of the company’s quality. In fact, with 12 analysts following the stock, the 12-month price target of $112.27 is basically flat from current levels. Six analysts recommend Hold, four suggest Buy, and two recommend Sell.

Aflac Remains a Reliable Income Stock

Aflac is clearly not a stock for investors chasing rapid growth. It is a stock for investors who want to own a piece of a durable, well-managed business that reliably generates cash, increases its dividend, and steadily reduces its share count.

The approach is simple. Aflac is one of the more dependable income-generating stocks in the insurance arm of the financial sector, competing against rivals such as MetLife NYSE: MET and the Colonial Life unit of Unum Group NYSE: UNM.

There will be some earnings volatility with currency fluctuations and investment outcomes, and the stock will respond. But for investors who want steadiness over surprise, the duck is still worth considering. The main risk isn’t that the company stumbles. It’s that investors pay a full price for a business that the market already understands very well.

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