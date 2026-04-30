World Investment Advisors Acquires 40,239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,619,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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