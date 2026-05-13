World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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