World Investment Advisors Buys 16,749 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,089 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in DexCom were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

DexCom Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DXCM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore upgraded shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.63.

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DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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