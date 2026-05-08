World Investment Advisors Buys 8,290 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,946 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Allstate were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 41.5% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.67.

View Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $213.74 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $210.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here