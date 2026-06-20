World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 41,715 NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,715 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 56.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.95 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.67%.NewJersey Resources's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NewJersey Resources's payout ratio is 56.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $167,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,965,679.68. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $171,159.90. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $682,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $58.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NJR

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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