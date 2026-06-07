World Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 820.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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