World Investment Advisors Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Stryker were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.80 and a 200-day moving average of $338.87. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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