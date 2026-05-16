World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,497 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $129,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,135 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus set a $785.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $710.74.

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $540.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $655.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.60. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $466.38 and a 1-year high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Northrop Grumman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 151 shares in the company, valued at $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here