World Kinect Corporation $WKC Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,713,507 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.08% of World Kinect worth $157,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 282.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in World Kinect by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $666,541.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,062,797 shares in the company, valued at $29,949,619.46. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $283,647. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,784. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WKC

World Kinect Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -7.84%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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