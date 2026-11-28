Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,142 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,105,690 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Reddit worth $173,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reddit by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,317,592 shares of the company's stock worth $1,327,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reddit by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,572,000 after acquiring an additional 280,030 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Reddit by 74.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 345,735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 218.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,899 shares of the company's stock worth $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 331,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 481,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reddit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Reddit from $221.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Reddit from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.24.

Read Our Latest Report on RDDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $5,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,012,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,683,620.04. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Steve Huffman sold 17,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total value of $2,744,529.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 336,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,348,022.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,924 shares of company stock worth $35,744,683. 28.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reddit Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.28. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $263.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Reddit had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $894.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc. operates an online platform where people share posts, ask questions and discuss topics in user-created communities known as subreddits. Members can comment on content and vote on posts and replies, helping surface discussions across areas such as news, entertainment, hobbies and technology. The company offers its platform through its website and mobile apps, along with services for advertisers and tools for community moderators. Reddit generates revenue primarily through advertising and also licenses data to third parties.

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