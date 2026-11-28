Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 384.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,919 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $143,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 2,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary Schick sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.16, for a total value of $277,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,948.24. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,922 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,137,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,388,900. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $426.00 to $378.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $418.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $235.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.29 and a 52 week high of $428.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The technology company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.69 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 89.50% and a net margin of 2.90%. Jabil's revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 17.550-17.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc. is a global manufacturing services company that helps businesses design, engineer, produce and support products. Its services include supply chain management, manufacturing, product development and aftermarket support, allowing customers to outsource parts of their product life cycles. The company serves customers in a range of markets, including healthcare, automotive, cloud and data center infrastructure, communications, consumer products and industrial businesses. Its manufacturing and service operations span multiple regions, supporting customers and supply chains around the world.

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