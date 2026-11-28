Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 46,053 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $318,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 757 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Tesla to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.98.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Tesla News

These are some of the TSLA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

A report says Tesla’s Dallas robotaxi zone is expanding, supporting the growth narrative around autonomous driving, although the article’s headline promises lower costs without details in the available summary. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Negative Sentiment: Tesla faces a Dec. 15 EU vote on its assisted-driving system. Approval could expand its European opportunity, but rejection or delays could constrain the rollout; the report also notes safety-related objections. EU may vote on authorising Tesla assisted-driving system

Tesla Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $398.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.38 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day moving average of $381.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

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