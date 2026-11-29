Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Free Report) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,573 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $3,280,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.91 and a 12 month high of $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.21 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 58.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Darden Restaurants's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Darden Restaurants from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a U.S.-based full-service restaurant company that owns and operates a portfolio of dining brands. Its concepts include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52 and Eddie V's. The company's restaurants serve a range of cuisines and dining occasions, from Italian-American meals and steaks to seafood, burgers and craft beer. Darden primarily serves customers in the United States, with some of its brands also operating in Canada.

Further Reading

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